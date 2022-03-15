Where to find Lucent Moths for Week 4 in Destiny 2

The next two Lucent Moths have arrived in Destiny 2 for the fourth week in the Season of the Risen. There are multiple Lucent Moths for you to find throughout the Throne World, and we’re slowly gearing up to find all of them to complete our set and earn the Lepidopterist triumph. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find the two Lucent Moths for Week 4 in Destiny 2.

You can find all of the Lucent Moth locations on the Throne World over here if you’ve missed any of the previous ones.

Lucent Moth 1

The first one you can find in the Witch’s Echo, which is in the Miasma region of the Throne World. Proceed inside the Witch’s Echo, past the orange portal, and then take a left in the main chamber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll continue down a pathway until you reach a room with three Scorn. Eliminate them, and then you’ll find a Deepsight you can interact with. After you interact with it, the Lucent Moth will appear behind the wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lucent Moth 2

The next Lucent Moth is in the Wellspring: Defend activity. You can start this on the main Throne World screen and start it up. Once the activity begins, go into the area on the left in the first room. You’ll find the Lucent Moth in the hand of one of the statues on the far side of the room.