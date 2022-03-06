Where to find Lusat’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff is a powerful tool for any sorcerer. This staff has the added bonus of boosting the power of all sorceries that you cast at the cost of them consuming additional FP to use. Unfortunately, you may not be able to use this staff for a while because it requires a staggering 52 intelligence to wield. Here is where you can find Lusat’s Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lusat’s Glintstone Staff can be found in the town of Sellia located in the Caelid Region. This town is around the center of Caelid and can easily be found by following the main road south and then east to where it connects to the town. To get the staff, you will need to defeat the boss in this area.

To open the boss door, you will first need to light the three fires around the town. The fires are lit in the three towers that are easily visible from the rooftops. Once you light the fire in each tower, head over to the western side of town to find the boss door. You will need to fight the Nox Swordstress and the Nox Priest. They are an easy to defeat combo that you won’t need to stress too much over. Once they are defeated, loot the chest in the back of the boss arena to obtain the staff.