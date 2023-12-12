Where To Find Malachite & How To Craft Malachite Slabs In LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is proving to be the new sandbox game hit with its overwhelming amount of crafting materials and the fans’ limitless imagination to utilize them. Might as well add another crafting material to the long list of items players will need to expand their crafting capabilities.

As players explore the world of LEGO Fortnite, they discover that more materials are needed to unlock more crafting items and stations to expand their villages. Malachite is one of those materials needed, but it is one of the harder materials to get. Players will need to prepare to fight the elements and have their best pickaxe at hand if they want to mine this stone.

Where is Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

Malachite is located in the snowy mountain region of LEGO Fortnite. It is easier to locate since it is found on the surface, which means players don’t have to go into the depths of the caves to search for it. It can be spotted by its bright green color and can be located on the mountainsides or cliff ledges. Some Malachite deposits may be in a harder-to-reach location. We recommend bringing materials to climb up to those hard-to-reach spots.

While Malachite may be easy to spot, it is not easy to mine. Players will need the Epic Pickaxe to mine it. The Epic Pickaxe is not an easy tool to make as it will need harder-to-get materials to build it. Players will need 8x Obsidian and 5x Frostpine Rods to craft the Epic Pickaxe. It will take some time before they are ready to tackle mining Malachite.

Players will need to prepare items with cold resistance to travel in this area of the map safely. The Spicy Burger will give ten minutes of cold resistance. Bring a few of those if you plan to be in the area for a while. Also, watch out for any hostile creatures that may be lurking about.

Crafting Malachite Slabs

Once players can bring the Malachite back from the snowy peaks of the mountain region, they need to take it to the Stone Breaker, like other stone materials, to refine it into Malachite Slabs. The Stone Breaker works in the same way as the Lumbermill and the Spinning Wheel. It will only take one raw Malachite to make a Malachite Slab. Malachite is used for crafting defense items like the Charm of Resilience, which gives a boost of defense after taking a hit.