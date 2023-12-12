All Ore Stone & Gem Types in LEGO Fortnite & Where To Find Them

Players are creating intricate and detailed buildings and items that look good enough to use for interior design companies in LEGO Fortnite. But to build these works of art, players need materials.

Ore, Stone, and Gems are essential resources in LEGO Fortnite, whether it be for the buildings and items or for the tools to make them. These materials spread throughout the map and have varying degrees of difficulty to obtain. This guide will compile every ore and its location to make the hunt a little easier.

All Ore & Where to Find it LEGO Fortnite

All ore can be taken to the Metal Smelter to refine them into their bar version, which will open up more crafting options. They will need Brightcore along with a specific number of their raw version to smelt them down.

Copper in LEGO Fortnite

Copper is an important ore for crafting weapons like the Rare Longsword or building crafting stations like the Oven. Copper is located in the desert biome inside the Lava Caves. Players will need to make sure that they have a Rare Pickaxe on hand, as that is the minimum tool level they need in order to mine it. The Copper is located on the walls of the caves.

As the name suggests, there is lava in these caves that players will need to avoid. They also need to be mindful of the heat, so bring a heat resistance charm of plenty of Snowberry Shakes to fight it off.

Iron in LEGO Fortnite

Finding Iron in LEGO Fortnite is a tricky endeavor that players will need to prepare for. It is one of the hardest materials to get in the game, needing an Epic Pickaxe to mine it. When players have managed to craft the Epic Pickaxe, they can find Iron ore deposits in the frosty caves of the snowy biome. Much like the desert biome, this region requires players to have appropriate temperature resistance items, like the Spicy Burger, to safely travel in the area.

All Stone & Where to Find it LEGO Fortnite

All stones can be taken to the Stone Breaker to turn them into stone slabs. This will open up new crafting items.

Granite in LEGO Fortnite

Granite is the first and easiest stone to find in LEGO Fortnite. Granite is located in the plains and forest biome where players first start the game. Players will need a Pickaxe to mine the bigger chunks sitting around, or they can just pick up the smaller chunks, of which there are plenty to grab.

Marble in LEGO Fortnite

Marble is the next stone to find to progress in LEGO Fortnite. This material is located in caves in the plains and forest biome. The game becomes more difficult as players explore these areas. Players will also need a pickaxe made from Knotwood instead of just the Wooden Pickaxe. The marble will be white areas located on the walls of the caves.

Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Obsidian is on par in difficulty to obtain with Copper in LEGO Fortnite. This stone is located in the caves of the desert biome and can be identified as the dark stone in the walls. The Rare Pickaxe is needed to mine Obsidian. Players will need heat resistance items like the Snowberry Shake to keep them from dying of heat exhaustion. Also, be aware of the hostile creatures that are prevalent throughout the area.

Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

Malachite is one of the most durable materials in LEGO Fortnite. This stone is located in the snowy biome of the map in the mountainous region and in the caves. Players will need the Epic Pickaxe to mine this material. Because it is in the coldest area of the map, players will need cold resistance items to survive the harsh temperatures.

All Gems in LEGO Fortnite

All gems can be taken to the Gem Cutter to refine them into cut versions of themselves. This will open up new crafting items.

Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Amber is a bit tricky to locate in the desert biome of the LEGO Fortnite world. It is spread throughout the area instead of located in specific caves. Players will need the Uncommon Pickaxe to mine it and heat-resistant items to travel safely. Amber is needed to craft the Essence Table along with smaller items to build up the village.

Ruby in LEGO Fortnite

Ruby is one of the materials located in the caves of the desert biome. These bright red gems need the Rare Pickaxe to mine them. Be prepared to traverse through the desert biome with the necessary items, such as heat-resistant charms.

Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

Sapphires are one of the hardest materials to obtain in LEGO Fortnite. These gems are located in the freezing caves of the snowy biome. Players can identify them by the dark blue hue on the rock walls. The Epic Pickaxe is needed to mine them. Make sure you are prepared to brace the cold before venturing into this white tundra.