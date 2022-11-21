Where to find Meowth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meowth is one of the most iconic Pokémon in the series, and thankfully, it returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The white cat comes back in their Kantonian form, sporting white fur and of course, the golden coin that shines above its forehead. Although popular, trainers can anticipate discovering the Pokémon in very few areas and at a particular time of day. This guide will breakdown Meowth’s location and everything to expect from them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Meowth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Meowth can be found early on in either game, though the Pokémon is known to spawn only in areas north and east of The Great Crater of Paldea. This includes the grassy areas in West Province (Area Three) and all of East Province (Area Three) near the Steel Titan quest. Though, it should be noted it has the best odds of appearing near towns when the sun goes down.

We highly recommend searching for Meowth near Medali or Zapapico at night. Both of these towns even have multiple Pokémon Centers nearby, each offering limitless amounts of Poké Balls for cheap. Additionally, you can fast travel to the Pokémon Centers if you have already visited them, so journeying to one of Meowth’s locations should only take seconds.

The normal type Pokémon is number 141 on the Paldea Pokédex, and those who level it up will also be filling out spot 142. That’s because Meowth evolves into Persian at Level 28, and you won’t need any items to help transform it. In the meantime, those working their way up to Persian can level up Meowth to learn Pay Day, Bite, and even Assurance — the latter which can deal up to 120 damage if the opponent does not have full health.