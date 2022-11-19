Where to get Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet certainly would not feel like mainline titles without the inclusion of Poké Ball, and luckily, the game features several types. The most iconic is the standard red and white balls which have good odds of catching any and all Pokémon. There are several ways to earn these basic balls, though it may require some traveling and currency. Here’s how to get Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to buy and find Poké Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Search open areas

If you are short on currency, the most reliable method of obtaining Poké Balls for free is by searching sprawling terrains. As shown above, you may encounter objects that may result in a small amount of Poké Balls being added to your bag. Though, trainers with sharp eyes should also interact with the small sparkles that appear at random on the ground to also be given the item. Aside from these objects, Poké Balls have a chance of being rewarded when defeating Pokémon and certain NPCs.

Purchase at Pokémon Centers

Although Poké Marts do not have their own independent buildings in Scarlet and Violet, you can speak to Poké Mart employees on the right side of Pokémon Centers to purchase Poké Balls for 200 Poké Dollars or League Points each. Additionally, Pokémon Centers can be discovered all through the region of Paldea, and you can even fast travel to those you have already visited.

Head to Delibird Presents

Delibird Presents essentially function as expansive Poké Marts, as the chain stores have robust menus full of purchasable goodies — such as Poké Balls. The item can also be bought for 200 Poké Dollars or League Points at these locations, though you can even nab an array of other Poké Ball types, Rotom Phone Cases, and materials that boost specific types of attacks. You can run into most Delibird Presents inside all cities within Paldea.