Where to find Millicent in Elden Ring

There are several characters to encounter in Elden Ring that can aid you on your journey. Many of these NPCs will have a quest for you or various items to purchase if they’re a merchant. One character you’ll want to seek out is Millicent, someone who needs your help in Elden Ring. In this guide, we cover where you can find Millicent in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way over to Church of the Plague. However, you’ll be blocked from this by seals in Sellia, Town of Sorcery. To lower these seals, you’ll need to light the three bell towers in town. If you want to reach these points, we highly recommend using your horse, Torrent, to reach these points in town and reach the rooftops. After you light all of the braziers and light them, you’ll be able to progress through the city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, follow the road up the hill. You’ll be attacked by several large metal spheres that roll down the hill. These spheres do veer out of their way to go directly towards you. Again, we recommend avoiding these spheres by using Torrent to burst up the hill. However, at the Church of the Plague entrance, you’ll find several bug warriors protecting it. Upon defeating them, you’ll find Millicent inside the church.