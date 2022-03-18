Where to find Miquella’s Lily in Elden Ring – and what it does

Players searching for Miquella’s Lily might struggle if not aware of its locations. Although there are multiple locations where players will be able to find the Miquella’s Lily, it is generally hard to locate. To help players obtain the material, we’ve listed all the specific locations where you’ll be able to find it.

Where to find Miquella’s Lily

Miquella’s Lily can be found in in the below-mentioned places:

Three Miquella’s Lilies can be found near the academy’s courtyard fountain.

It can be found near the village of Albinauric, just before the bridge.

It can be found near a tree on the cliff.

It can be located under the arch tower in Lenne’s Rise.

It is located adjacent to the Gatekeeper Statue, beside a shattered pillar on the cliff.

It can be found Behind Forth Faroth.

It is located at the far end of Sellia’s right flank, in the Town of Sorcery.

It can be found between two houses in Sellia, the Town of Sorcery, just off Siella’s main road.

It is located on the route leading to Mninor Erdtree (Dragonbarrow).

Apart from the locations mentioned above, you’ll be able to get Miquella’s Lily from Soldiers found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. However, the drop is not guaranteed.

Miquella’s Lily, when combined with Sacramental Bud, produces Bewitching Branch, which is a Consumable item that grants temporary benefits.