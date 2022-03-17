Where to find Missionary’s Cookbook [2] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is filled with Cookbooks that you can use to craft items in the field and make your life easier. Of course, you can ignore this side of the game, but you’ll miss out on extremely useful mechanics, particularly later on. This guide explains where to find Missionary’s Cookbook [2] and what you’ll unlock from getting it.

Where do you get Missionary’s Cookbook [2]?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Missionary’s Cookbook [2] is found in Patches‘ inventory once he becomes a merchant. You can access this by choosing to spare him when he surrenders after your encounter in Murkwater Cave. You’ll need to leave the cave and return to see what he has for sale, but the Cookbook is there for you to buy once you do.

What do you unlock with Missionary’s Cookbook [2]?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you acquire Missionary’s Cookbook [2], you’ll have the recipes to craft all of the following items. Please note that you’ll need the base materials for these items before crafting them.

Scriptstone

Grace Mimic

Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot

Each of these items has its place in your playthrough if you let it. Study what each one does and learn how you can use them to your advantage later in the game. This will allow you to beat bosses and areas more effectively than you would without them.