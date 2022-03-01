Where to find Nightmaiden and Swordstress Puppets Ashes in Elden Ring

If you’ve looked at your acquired Ashes in your inventory, you may notice that they are separated into several tiers. The weaker summons, like Wolves or Wandering Nobles, are a Tier 1 summon — and the stronger ones, such as Kaidan Sellsword or Ancestor Spirit are Tier 2. However, there is a third tier for the truly powerful Ashes, such as these Noxstella Puppets. Here’s where to find the Nightmaiden and Swordstress Puppets Ashes in Elden Ring.

First, you need access to the Noxstella underground area. You can access this area via Ranni’s questline, or you can find the elevator that leads down to the east of the Church of Vows. This is a very high level area — we recommend being level 65+ before making the journey.

Upon reaching the Nokstella Eternal City Site of Grace, you will notice a flight of stairs on your left. These stairwells and buildings contain a lot of problematic enemies: Metal Slimes (of all varieties, including exploding and phalanx,) Nightmaidens and Swordstresses that wield extremely painful whips and daggers, and Metal Spheres that will drop down on you and pin you in. The Metal Spheres are important to take out, because they grant you a Larval Tear upon death, which is very rare — you can find three of them here.

However, the Ashes you seek are at the very top of the area — continue climbing until you cannot climb anymore, dealing with the various entities you encounter. You will have to cross a bridge to reach the final building, but before you do make sure you are buffed up and have some Ashes to summon. We recommend Wolves or Kaidan Sellsword for this encounter.

You will face a Nightmaiden and two Mimic Slimes. You can bait out the Mimics by slowly advancing until they transform — they will then rush you, leaving the Nightmaiden behind. These Mimics are the hardest hitting ones you’ve faced so far, and you don’t have much room to maneuver. It’s best to let your summons aggro one of the Mimics, while you deal with the other. After the Mimics are dead, all that is left is the Nightmaiden, which should be an easy kill. Loot the chest for the Nightmaiden and Swordstress Puppets Ashes.