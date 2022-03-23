Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [19] in Elden Ring and what it unlocks

One of the best things about Elden Ring is the ability to craft any item you need at a moment’s notice. To increase your crafting capabilities, you need to find and collect cookbooks. Among these cookbooks are the Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks. The 19th cookbook in the Nomadic Warrior series teaches you to craft two new items, the Sweet Raisin and the Warming Stone. Sweet Raisins are used to heal Torrent if he happens to get hurt and the Warming Stone allows you to heal nearby allies using your FP. If you want to become a better crafter, here is where you can find the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [19] in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this cookbook, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is done by collecting the two halves of the Dectus Medallion which can be found in Fort Haight and Fort Faroth and taking the Grand Lift of Dectus. You can also traverse the dungeons that connect Altus Plateau to Liurnia. Of course, those of you who are under-leveled will want to stick to the lift instead of the dungeons since they can be a bit brutal.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, make your way to the center where the Minor Erdtree is located. There are ruins that completely surround the forest in this area. Go to the area slightly northwest of the Minor Erdtree. There are some ruins here that have a bunch of slugs in them. If you get hit by the slugs, it will slow you down. The cookbook can be found up against the wall in this small section of ruins. Be careful, the boss can be aggroed here and can easily kill you if you get caught in its death fog. You will also want to watch out for the Wormface in this area with the same ability as the boss.