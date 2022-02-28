Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of all kinds of Cookbooks that give you access to new Crafting Items. Using these can sometimes be key to staying alive in the tough open world. Some Cookbooks will be easy to find, but a few are a bit off the beaten path. The Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5] is one of those that can be tough to spot if you don’t know where to look. Let’s take a look at where to pick this helpful item up and what it gives you access to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nomadic Merchant who sells this cookbook is found to the east of the Mistwood Ruins in the Limgrave region. If you’re walking along the marked path, you’ll notice a player note that’s glowing more than the others you see in the game. It exclaims the “shop’s open,” so turn east and you’ll see the merchant sitting at his campfire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5] will run you 1,500 Runes. That’s not cheap, but you should be able to farm it relatively easily in the woods around the merchant. This Cookbook gives you access to an item called the Beastlure Pot. When thrown, this item creates a shadow that lures in beasts. Using this against things like bears and wolves can get you out of a tough predicament. While you’re here, make sure to also pick up the Armorer’s Cookbook [3] from the same merchant.