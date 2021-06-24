Where to find Nuts and Bolts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Nuts and Bolts are a resource that was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7. They are part of the game’s crafting mechanic, and players will need to find them if they wish to make any new weapons.

Nuts and Bolts are replacing bones and mechanical parts from Season 6, and work in a similar fashion. The downside to this change is that nuts and bolts can actually be quite hard to find, unless you know exactly where to look.

Toolboxes – throughout the game, players will find red toolboxes that they can break with their harvest tool to get Nuts and Bolts.

Eliminating enemies – taking out enemies can cause them to drop Nuts and Bolts

Trespassers – the alien UFO pilots, known as Trespassers, can drop them when eliminated.

Random floor loot – the Nuts and Bolts can sometimes spawn as floor loot all over the map.

Rick Sanchez – players who are willing to visit Rick Sanchez at the Satellite Base to the east of Weeping Woods will be able to buy Nuts and Bolts from him for 25 Gold Bars each.

Once again, players can use Nuts and Bolts by opening their Inventory, then selecting the Crafting menu. Their Crafting options will vary depending on how many Nuts and Bolts they have, and they weapons that they have in their inventory.