Where To Find Obsidian & How To Craft Obsidian Slabs In LEGO Fortnite

Obsidian is one of the more challenging resources that you need to hunt down while playing LEGO Fortnite. You will need to explore a specific location if you want to track it down, and you will need to bring upgraded gear to harvest it.

There are several things you’ll need to do to prepare for the journey of locating Obsidian. Not only do you need proper harvesting tools, but you also want to make sure to bring plenty of heat resistance to protect against the elements. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Obsidian and how to craft Obsidian Slabs in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Obsidian inside the desert region, in the caves in your LEGO Fortnite world. These caves will be full of enemies and extremely hot, so you need plenty of heat resistance to protect your character while exploring.

I would recommend crafting the Cold-Headed Charm to increase your heat resistance, and making the snowberry shake at the juicing crafting station to survive this area. The Cold-Headed Charm is extremely important to protect your character, and to increase their overall armor and health. Now, the snowberry shake is essential to increase your heat resistance further, making it more of a challenge for the lava inside the desert caves to damage you.

Related: How To Craft A Glider In LEGO Fortnite

While exploring these caves, look for the dark stones embedded in the walls. This will be the Obsidian that you can find in LEGO Fortnite, and it’s one of the critical ingredients you need to upgrade your village while playing. You’ll also need it for additional crafting projects inside your town, giving you better tools and equipment to explore the rest of your world with your friends. You’ll also want to make Obsidian Slabs.

How to Craft Obsidian Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Like the other slabs in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need to place the Obsidian inside the Stone Breaker. The Stone Breaker will refine the stones and rocks you find in your world, creating unique slabs that you can use to complete select crafting recipes.

Like Rough Rubies, track down a nearby cave in the desert that you can use in your LEGO Fortnite world. It’s all about being adequately prepared for these locations to protect yourself, gathering all the resources you need to harvest them, and bringing them back to your village to invite more to join you.