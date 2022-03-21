Where to find Perfumer’s Cookbook [2] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

You can craft a lot of useful items in Elden Ring, but you’ll often have to obtain blueprints — or cookbooks — for them first. The Perfumer set of cookbooks consists primarily of fragrances that might help you while fighting against foes. You can find one of the cookbooks, Perfumer’s Cookbook [2] at the Shaded Castle, located in Altus Plateau.

The Shaded Castle is seated at the end of a long valley north of both Old Altus Tunnel, and the Bridge of Iniquity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the inner gate of the castle; there should be a Site of Grace here for you to rest at. From the Site of Grace, head straight and take a left to find a ladder. Climb it to reach a rooftop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a right once you’re at the top, and you’ll arrive in a dark room full of statues. Instead of continuing out to the other side, take a right near the room’s exit to find another ladder. Climb it, and you’ll be on top of the castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cookbook is found on a dead Tarnished sitting in a chair near the roof’s edge. Loot his body to pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the cookbook, you can make either Poison Spraymist, or Bloodboil Aromatic. The former is a consumable item that lets you expend FP to spray your enemies with poison mist, while the latter is a consumable that temporarily boosts your attack power and stamina, while also increasing the amount of damage you receive. We’ve listed the ingredients required to craft each item below: