Where to find Perfumer’s Cookbook [2] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

Craft yourself some deadly fragrances.



You can craft a lot of useful items in Elden Ring, but you’ll often have to obtain blueprints — or cookbooks — for them first. The Perfumer set of cookbooks consists primarily of fragrances that might help you while fighting against foes. You can find one of the cookbooks, Perfumer’s Cookbook [2] at the Shaded Castle, located in Altus Plateau.

The Shaded Castle is seated at the end of a long valley north of both Old Altus Tunnel, and the Bridge of Iniquity.

Screenshot of Elden Ring's map showing the location of the Shaded Castle


Make your way to the inner gate of the castle; there should be a Site of Grace here for you to rest at. From the Site of Grace, head straight and take a left to find a ladder. Climb it to reach a rooftop.

Screenshot of Elden Ring showing a ladder to climb in the Shaded Castle


Take a right once you’re at the top, and you’ll arrive in a dark room full of statues. Instead of continuing out to the other side, take a right near the room’s exit to find another ladder. Climb it, and you’ll be on top of the castle.

Screenshot of Elden Ring showing a ladder in a dark room


The cookbook is found on a dead Tarnished sitting in a chair near the roof’s edge. Loot his body to pick it up.

Screenshot of Elden Ring showing the Tarnished picking up the Perfumer's Cookbook 2 from a dead body


With the cookbook, you can make either Poison Spraymist, or Bloodboil Aromatic. The former is a consumable item that lets you expend FP to spray your enemies with poison mist, while the latter is a consumable that temporarily boosts your attack power and stamina, while also increasing the amount of damage you receive. We’ve listed the ingredients required to craft each item below:

  • Poison Spraymist
    • 1 Altus Bloom
    • 1 Miranda Powder
    • 1 Poisonbloom
  • Bloodboil Aromatic
    • 2 Altus Bloom
    • 1 Budding Cave Moss
    • 1 Land Octopus Ovary
    • 1 Arteria Leaf

