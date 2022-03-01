Where to find Pidia, Carian Servent Merchant in Elden Ring

There are multiple hidden NPCs and merchants for you to find in Elden Ring. The more you explore and take a look off the beaten path, your chances increase of encountering these hidden gems littered throughout the game. Pidia, the Carian Servent, is one of these characters. In this guide, we detail the location of Pidia, Carin Servent, and all of the items they have for sale in Elden Ring.

You can find Pidia in Caria Manor. However, you won’t be able to access him until you reach the Three Sisters are, at the top of the Manor. Once you’re here, proceed to the south part of the area, go-between Ranni’s Rise and Seluvis’ Rise, and make your way west. You will find a cliff on the side of the hill, and you should be able to jump down onto a small fort.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed your way down and continue until you reach a lower area of a collapsed building, and eventually, you’ll find a ladder. Once you get to the bottom, you’ll discover Pidia on the floor. Speak with them twice, and on the second time, they’ll offer to sell you various items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all items you can purchase from Pidia, Carian Servent.