Where to find Pomegranite in Slime Rancher 2

Pomegranite is one of the many types of food you can find in Slime Rancher 2. It’s a favorite of the Batty Slime and a helpful resource on your farm, especially if you’re planning to keep any Batty Slime in a corral. Unfortunately, Pomegranite can only appear in a specific region; tracking it down will take time and exploration. This guide covers where you need to go to find Pomegranite in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Pomegranite in Slime Rancher 2

You will need to make your way to Ember Valley and head to the northern part of that island. To unlock Ember Valley, you need to find the Pink gordo on the north side of Rainbow Fields. You can find it in the northwest part of the starting area. Because it is a Pink gordo, it will eat anything you give it. Therefore, you can find any item in your inventory, so long as it’s food. Once you feed it enough food, the gordo will explode, revealing a geyser for you to step on, giving you access to a cliff. You can now make your way to an interactable device on the cliffs, unlocking a teleporter that will take you to Ember Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Ember Valley, you will want to make your way to the northern part of this region. A good indication you are getting close to Pomegranite is where you will find Batty Slimes. It’s their favorite food to eat, so they want to be around it as much as possible. We recommend upgrading your gear to unlock the Jetpack to reach this area more easily. You will find it in the upper section of the island.

Screenshot by Gamepru

The Pomegranites will likely be on the ground or hanging off a tree. They look like purple fruit, with several pointy ends on them.