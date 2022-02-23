Where to find powerful Scorn on Throne World in Destiny 2

Not only do you have to deal with the Hive on the Throne World in Destiny 2, but you can find Scorn all over the place, hungry for more power. You’ll be dealing with them quite a bit as you explore these regions, and you expect a handful of bounties and missions to require you to take down these foes. This guide details where to find powerful Scorn on the Throne World in Destiny 2.

There are two primary locations you can find Scorn wandering around. They will appear in the Miasma and the Quagmire regions, the north, and south areas of the Throne World.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to roam around these areas and complete the Public Events that spawn in this region. However, an exceptionally reliable way to locate powerful Scorn is to explore the Metamorphosis Lost Sector, which you can find in the Miasma region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this Lost Sector in the Miasma region. Head through here, and you’ll encounter multiple powerful Scorn that you can rack up kills against. After going through once, return to the surface and then head back down to face them all over again. It’s an effective way to eliminate multiple of them without exploring these two regions too much for specific enemies.