Where to find Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2

Primordy Oil is a valuable resource in Slime Rancher 2. Unfortunately, it’s available in a specific location; reaching this area will take some time. However, finding Primordy Oil will make your life much easier, and you can begin working on some of the higher-quality blueprints and projects in Slime Rancher 2. This guide covers where you can find Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2.

How to find Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2

You find Primordy Oil by making your way to Ember Valley. It’s one of the second locations you can unlock by exploring Rainbow Fields. You can unlock this location by making your way to the north part of Rainbow Fields and finding a Pink gordo, a massive Pink slime that has collected other slimes and is now stuck in a single spot. The only way to remove it is by feeding it food. Because it is a Pink slime, it will eat anything you give it. Eventually, it will explode, and it will reveal a geyser. Step on the geyser, and you will go to a cliff where an object that reveals a teleporter to take you to Ember Valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Ember Valley, you won’t find Primordy Oil immediately. Instead, you need to make your way to the island’s west side, close to the areas where you can find fire and lava. However, you want to avoid too much lava. These locations contain Lava Dust, not Primordy Oil, which looks similar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Specifically, you’re looking for spouts of black goo coming out of the ground, similar to the Deep Brine you discovered on Rainbow Fields. Like the Deep Brine, you will need the Resource Harvestor upgrade on your Vac to grab the resource.