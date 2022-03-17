Where to find Radagon’s Scarseal in Elden Ring

Radagon’s Scarseal is the lesser of the two seal talismans that you can find in the Lands Between. Despite being the weaker one, the Scarseal is a great talisman that you can get your hands on. This talisman raises your vigor, strength, endurance, and dexterity all by three points each. This is great if you plan on running a melee build of any type. Here is where you can find Radagon’s Scarseal in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find this talisman, you will need to travel down to the Weeping Penninsula. This is the area that is south of Limgrave. You can get there by traveling across the Bridge of Sacrifice. Be careful when crossing this area. There is a ballista that fires explosive bolts. Once you cross the bridge, head to the western side of the area. You are looking for the Weeping Evergaol that is near the Fourth Church of Marika.

The evergaol that you are looking for requires a Stonesword Key to unlock. Activate the evergaol by using the Stonesword Key on the imp statue next to it. Once activated, you will need to defeat the boss in the evergaol. The boss in this area is the Ancient Hero of Zamor. This boss is relatively easy to defeat with ranged attacks. Be careful of the boss’ ice attacks that can easily build up frostbite on your character and drop your health. After you decrease the boss’ health to around half, they will apply frost to their weapon. Once you beat the boss, you will be rewarded with Radagon’s Scarseal.