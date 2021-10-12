Where to find Ragsy in Fortnite – NPC #23 Location

As players make their way through Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, they can expect new NPCs to arrive in the game. While the season began with 17 different NPCs, we have already seen more arrive over the last couple of weeks. Each NPC will offer players different services, often in return for Gold Bars that they can collect while playing.

Ragsy is a recent addition and can be found near Risky Reels. Risky Reels can be found near the center of the map, to the north of the purple Aftermath that was left over from the aliens destroying the Spire, and to the east of Corny Crops. As you get closer to the area, you will be able to see a speech bubble showing where the NPC is.

Just like all the other NPCs, Ragsy has a punchcard of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass and Gold Bars to buy various items in the game. He can also sell you a Legendary Rail gun if you need to smack down some opponents from a distance. Each of the below challenges is worth 30,000 XP when it is completed.