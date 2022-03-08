Where to find Ranni’s Dark Moon sorcery in Elden Ring

Ranni’s Dark Moon is one of the sorceries that you can obtain that is a little more powerful than the others. This spell can deal amazing damage when fully powered. The downside is that it requires a staggering 68 intelligence to cast it. Until then, you will be dealing with Glintstone Shards. This guide covers how you can obtain Ranni’s Dark Moon in Elden Ring.

To obtain this sorcery, you will need to make it to the top of the large cliffside in the southwestern region of Liurnia. Of course, this isn’t able to be accessed until pretty late in the game and requires you to follow Ranni’s questline. If you need help with that, check out our guide on how you can complete Ranni’s questline and earn some great gear. The item you need to reach this plateau is the Dark Moon Ring. Once you have that, you can get past the barrier in Astel, Naturalborn of the Void’s boss room.

Take the lift up and you will find yourself on top of the cliff that you couldn’t access before. There are many new areas to explore up here, but you will be focused on accessing the tower to the south. Chelona’s Rise can only be accessed once you have found three wise beasts. In other words, three spirit turtles. They can be found in the following areas:

Clinging to the side of the cliffs outside the tower.

In the air above a horse jump area in the northwestern corner of the plateau.

On the cliff near the rocks in the southeastern corner of the plateau.

Take a look at the map above if you need help with the locations of the three turtles. Once all three of them have been destroyed, head back to the tower and the doorway will be open. Follow the path to the top where a chest is and you will obtain the spell.