Where to find the Red Hot Whetblade in Elden Ring

The Red Hot Whetblade is a powerful tool you can use in Elden Ring. With it, you’ll be able to add fire-based Ashes of War to your weapon of choice. Reaching it can be a little complicated, though. In this guide, we’ll share where you need to go to find the Red Hot Whetblade in Elden Ring.

Before you can go looking for it, you’ll need to defeat Starscouraged Radagan. You’ll be able to do this by making your way to Redmane Castle and beginning the festival. If you defeat Radagan, you’ll receive his Great Run and Remembrance to obtain one of his weapons. After you’ve beaten Radagan, return to the festival and go down the path you went to fight him. While the route is blocked, you can speak with the person who started the festival. Exhaust all of their dialogue, and then go to the Chamber Outside the Plaza site of grace, to rest there. Now, all of Redmane Castle should be available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Red Hot Whetblade is outside the site of grace we asked you to rest at after speaking to the man. You now need to make your way outside, and this time take a left, and there will be multiple enemies spawning throughout the castle. Ignore them, and take a right. You’ll find the Red Hot Whetblade inside the building that previously would have been locked.