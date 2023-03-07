Where to find Redeploy Drones in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

First appearing as Redeploy Balloons in the original Warzone, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 resurrects the classic transportation device in the form of Redeploy Drones. These have the same exact function as the former, allowing players to launch into the sky once more and use their parachute to travel to far away POIs. However, the new drones have a few new features battle royale players must be aware of. Here’s how to find Redeploy Drones in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to find Redeploy Drones in Warzone 2.0 Resurgence mode

Firstly, it is important to note Redeploy Drones are currently exclusive to Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode, as classic battle royale modes have yet to carry the devices. As shown below, you can locate Redeploy Drones through your tac map, as their locations are indicated by purple drone icons. Once at the drone, players can then climb onto its hanging rope by pressing their respective reloading button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the start of each match, players will see these move close to all points of interest — but they won’t be there forever. Unlike Redeploy Balloons in past games, the drones will either move into the current storm circle or simply disappear from the map. However, once the final circle begins to take shape, all existing drones will slowly fly away, so be sure to catch one fast at this time.

Most importantly, it is possible to take out enemies with ease once they attach to a Redeploy Drone. This is because killstreaks like the Mortar Strike and Precision Airstrike can lock-on and destroy the device, ultimately causing any player on its rope to take in massive fall damage. If you’re seeking out this sort of killstreak, it best to find and spend Sea Treasures Tokens at any of the Sea Treasures Machines on the map.