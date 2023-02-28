How to find a Data Heist in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players will run into plenty of exclusive contracts and events in its 40-player Resurgence mode. The Ashika Island location is certainly covered with them, though Data Heists should be squads’ primary targets. The event tasks players with taking out waves of armored AI soldiers in order to gain swaths of valuable guns and gear. That said, a Data Heist can be difficult to locate. Here’s how to find a Data Heist in Warzone 2.0 and what rewards you can earn from completing one.

How a Data Heist works in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

During each Resurgence match, Data Heists take place at three different uplink stations on the map once the second circle is revealed. Those wanting to take part in a heist must download data from the laptop inside the station and then defend it from waves of enemies until all of its files are downloaded. Once the download process is complete, it will reward your squad an XP bonus, cash, and Tactical equipment. However, if you are able to pull off multiple Data Heists in a single match, other goods such as killstreaks and an Advanced UAV will also be granted.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown above, the tac map will display the general area of a Data Heist with a yellow dotted circle, but a heist’s exact location only appears once your squad is inside the circle. Although it is possible to complete a Data Heist without fighting these AI enemies, every elimination earned will speed up the download process. More importantly, enemies who interact with the laptop can shutdown this process entirely, ultimately resulting in a failed heist.

With the enemies bearing three-plate vests, it is recommended squads secure their loadouts before heading toward a Data Heist. The events are typically held in small, closed-off areas, so assault rifles and SMGs should thrive the most while defending the laptop. So, if you are looking for the perfect weapon to use for a heist, we highly recommend players build their class setups around either the Lachmann Sub, M13B, or ISO Hemlock.