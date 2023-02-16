How to find all Sea Treasures machines on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The Call of Duty series is no stranger to Easter eggs, and those diving into Warzone 2.0’s Resurgence mode should spot many around its Ashika Island. For instance, those scrounging for loot may end up holding a mysterous coin only known as the Sea Treasures Token. Fittingly, this token can only used at Sea Treasures machines, which ultimately trade players a top-notch item for the coin. Here’s where to find all Sea Treasures machines on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.0.

All Sea Treasures machine location in Resurgence mode

Before heading to a Sea Treasure machine, you must have at least one Seas Treasures Token to interact with it. Although the item can be discovered all around the map, the greatest method of finding as many coins as possible is by looting the blue loot crates inside all points of interest. The token will then end up in your backpack, and you can hold up to five at a time — so you may need to drop any gas masks or additional ammo in your bag.

Sea Treasure machines can then be found within all gas station buildings on Ashika Island. As shown below, there are four within the map, and they are set in the following named locations: Residential, Port Ashika, Beach Club, and Town Center. After you made your way to a gas station, you can locate a Sea Treasures machine in the middle of its building and interact with it for a free item. In most cases, the Sea Treasures Token will be exchanged for a random killstreak or field upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In total, there are 19 different killstreaks that can be rewarded, spanning from Mortar Strikes to deadly Precision Airstrikes, making Seas Treasures tokens extremely handy when looking to deal damage. However, another way you can now obtain killstreaks in Resurgence is by taking advantage of the Restore Honor feature. This Season 2 addition gifts all players who find their squadmates’ dog tags a UAV and plenty of cash to use at a Buy Station.