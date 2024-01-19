How To Fix Palworld On Create Session Complete Delegate Error

Recommended Videos

Though Palworld delivered on the promise of Pokemon with guns and perhaps went even beyond that, its current early access version is plagued with crashes and errors.

It’s hardly a game-breaking experience, at least for someone who can’t wait to get back to their base to cuddle and enslave all their Pals. However, losing access to your game can be pretty frustrating. If you’re trying to create a multiplayer world, chances are you’ve encountered an error called “OnCreateSessionComplete.” Since Palworld features a multiplayer mode, it’s only natural you want to enjoy this game with your friends. In this guide, I’ll show you how to fix the On Create Session Complete Error.

How to Fix the On Create Session Complete in Palworld?



If you get the OnCreateSessionComplete Delegate bWasSuccessful == False error when trying to create a multiplayer world for the first time in Palworld, you should try playing with multiplayer mode off and give this mode a second chance later on.

Understandably, due to the overwhelming number of players currently enjoying this monster catcher survival, the Palworld servers are having a meltdown. The demand is over the roof, and that’s why you keep getting this error when trying to create your own multiplayer world.

Hello everyone,



We are blown away with the response to Palworld and we're doing our best to respond to your issues!



Currently, our server provider is reporting that due to the large amount of concurrent players, the servers have become unstable and you may be experiencing… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 19, 2024

Even the devs behind Palworld have taken to X to inform that, much like the multiplayer servers, they’re blown away by the response to Palworld. They’re working to resolve this “ASAP.” And while they do recommend trying two or three times to create your multiplayer world, I’ve given this option more than ten tries without getting a successful answer. I’d recommend letting sleeping dogs lie and try again later.

Palworld was released just recently, so give it some time before it decongests and allows for your multiplayer world to be created. I’m sure you’ll have a blast as soon as it’s solved.