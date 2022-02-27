Seluvis is a character you’ll meet in Elden Ring, and you’ll have to work with them if you want to continue working with Ranni the Witch. First, you’ll have to find him, though. He’s not too far away from where you began speaking with Ranni, and making sure you note his location is essential. In this guide, we cover where to find Seluvis in Elden Ring.

In the Three Sister’s area, you can find Seluvis in the same area you’ll speak with Ranni the Witch. The tower you want to go to is on the south side. There is a dragon outside of Ranni’s Tower, and we recommend using the Royal Moongazing Grounds site of grace to teleport there, and then proceed down the road to avoid fighting it if you’d rather go straight there.

You can find him inside the tower. He’ll ask you to complete a quest for him when speaking with him. Also, you’ll need to find him if you’re working with Blaidd the Half-Wolf. The two of you are attempting to find the lost city of Nokron, and Seluvis can point you in the right direction. Both of these quests will need to progress by speaking with him.