Shattered Runes are another unique resource you can find in God of War Ragnarok. They contain Runic energy within them, and although they’re broken, it’s still possible to use them for your crafting needs. Finding them can be a bit of a challenge, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Shattered Runes in God of War Ragnarok

Shattered Runes do not appear often. However, one way they can regularly appear is by defeating Ormr. These are small, fast creatures that do not offer too much resistance. However, while they are not the most capable fighters, they are extremely quick. If you attempt to attack them like any other creature, they will bury themselves underground and hide from you. Rather than use this approach, you must go behind them and throw one of your weapons at them, catching them off guard. They only take a single hit to defeat.

Upon defeating the Ormr, it will drop several resources, such as Shattered Runes. You can pick these up and use them back at the shop to upgrade your equipment. Shattered Runes can also appear in other locations, but they’re easy to miss. We recommend checking the Lost Items chest whenever you return to a shop and double-checking to see if you’ve missed them or not while exploring on your journey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also expect to encounter them fairly often while visiting Alfheim. While exploring the desert or completing more difficult objectives, Shattered Runes tend to appear more often. If you’re trying to hunt them down, we highly recommend proceeding through the main story and working on side objectives. These appear frequently in these activities.