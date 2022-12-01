Where to find Shuppet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, (as in most Pokémon games,) some Pokémon aren’t what they first seem. Some are underwhelming on their own, but can evolve into powerful variations later in the game. Others, like Shuppet, just look weak until you notice their surprisingly useful abilities. Although Shuppet can be a little time-consuming to find, it’s also well worth catching for your party, as well as just for completing your Pokédex.

Related: The 10 best shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Shuppet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can catch Shuppet in a few places around Paldea, all of which are cities on the eastern side of the continent. It’s not as simple as just traveling to one of these areas and looking for one of these little ghosts, though. As is the case with a few Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, Shuppet’s spawns are affected by the in-game time of day. Specifically, Shuppet will only show up in its habitat at night. Unlike in some other games, the day-night cycle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet isn’t actually tied to your system’s clock, so you won’t be able to reset it in the same way you can the stalls at the Porto Marinada Auction. Thankfully, the cycle doesn’t take 24 hours to complete. It’s much faster than that (around an hour.)

When you do find a Shuppet, keep in mind its weakness to dark attacks during battles. Alternately, if you’re just looking to chip away at its health a bit to weaken it for capture, you might want to take advantage of its resistance to psychic attacks. As a member of your party, Shuppet comes with mostly low base stats, but it does come with some powerful abilities. Insomnia makes the Pokémon immune to sleep, while Frisk allows you to check your opponent’s held item when it enters the battlefield. Additionally, its hidden ability is Cursed Body, which grants a 30% chance to disable a damaging move. Shuppet can evolve into Banette at level 37.