Where to find Sledgehammer in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – NPC #26 Location

Sledgehammer is a new NPC that has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in the v18.30 update. He will have new punchcard challenges that players can complete, each one gaining them 30,000 XP toward their Battle Pass. As you might suspect, you will be taking on a lot of Cube Monsters for these challenges.

To begin the challenges, you first need to track down Sledgehammer. He can be found at the crash site just to the northeast of Holly Hedge. Be careful in this area, as there is not a lot of cover to protect you from any other players who might be around.

Image by Gamepur

You may find the NPC wandering around in this general area, as they all have patrol paths that they will follow. When you get close, you will be able to see exactly where they are thanks to a speech bubble symbol that will appear both on the map, and on your main screen.

You can find all Sledgehammer’s punchcard challenges below: