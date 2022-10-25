Where to find Spooky Scorched in Fallout 76

When Halloween comes to the wastelands of Appalachia, the world of Fallout 76 becomes shrouded in the spooky fun. Halloween is such a fun holiday that even the Scorched can’t help but join in on the terror. While the Halloween event is active, you have a chance to find Spooky Scorched all over the wasteland. This guide will show you where you can find Spooky Scorched in Fallout 76.

Spooky Scorched locations and spawn chance

Spooky Scorched stand out from the pack thanks to the Halloween costumes they wear. This event works similarly to the Holiday Scorched event and gives each Scorched in the wasteland a 10% chance to spawn as a costume-wearing trick-or-treater. Spooky Scorched enemies cannot spawn indoors so you don’t need to worry about visiting areas like the Valley Galleria.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each Spooky Scorched enemy that you come across will be a legendary enemy with different chances of becoming a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star, legendary creature. The chances are as follows:

55% chance of a 1-star legendary Spooky Scorched

40% chance of a 2-star legendary Spooky Scorched

5% chance of a 3-star legendary Spooky Scorched

Spooky Scorched can appear in any area where Scorched normally appear. If you aren’t used to hunting down Scorched enemies, you can find them in the following areas:

Morgantown Airport

Wavy Willard’s Water Park

Tyler County Fairgrounds

Bolton Greens

Camden Park

Riverside Manor

Overlook Cabin

Summerville Docks

Sutton

Helvetia

Greg’s Mine Supply

Remember that these Scorched cannot appear indoors so stay out of the interiors of these locations when searching for Spooky Scorched. Every Spooky Scorched that appears is guaranteed to be holding a melee weapon instead of a gun. Each Spooky Scorched that you defeat will drop a Spooky Treat Bag and Mystery Candy. Each piece of Mystery Candy you consume will give you a random effect as well.