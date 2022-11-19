Where to find Starly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the Paldea region have added a number of monsters into the world of Pokémon, there are quite a few familiar faces that are back. One such returning Pokémon is a little bird Pokémon by the name of Starly. Starly might not be a physically intimidating monster at first, but after evolving a few times, this little bird will turn into a formidable competitor. So, how can you find Starly in Scarlet and Violet? Let’s take a look.

How to find Starly

After finishing the intro of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will be able to leave Mesagoza and the Naraja Academy to begin the Treasure Hunt. To find a Starly in the Paldea region, make sure to leave Mesagoza via the West Gate. This means going west and beginning the quest towards the Cortondo Gym

Starly can be found in between the West Gate entrance/exit, and the South Province (Area Two). A number of other Pokemon, like Hoppip, Mareep, and Happiny can also be found in this area. Here’s a look on the map, for reference:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starly was added to the official Pokédex in the Sinnoh region. Starly’s final evolution is Staraptor, a powerful Normal/Flying Pokémon that has very good physical Attack attributes. Individuals looking for a strong Flying-type Pokemon may want to look towards getting a Starly, as its final evolution can pack a major punch as long as you’re patient.