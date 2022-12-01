Where to find Stonjourner in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Plenty of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s early Pokémon are, understandably, not as visually impressive as their late-game counterparts. This couldn’t be farther from the truth when it comes to Stonjourner, though, which is intimidating enough based on its size alone, not to mention the fact that it’s basically half a building. It also makes a formidable part of an early-game party, and it’s of course critical to filling out a complete Pokédex.

Related: The 10 best shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Stonjourner

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike with some Pokémon, which have special conditions or multiple different habitats around Paldea, the directions to find Stonjourner are simple: head to the Asado Desert. This area is a large portion of western Paldea, and it’s hard to miss. You’ll visit it fairly early in the main Victory Road questline, likely around the time you take on Gym Leader Kofu in the nearby town of Cascarrafa. Stonjourner should also be hard to miss given its large size.

While attempting to catch Stonjourner, keep in mind its weaknesses as a stone type Pokémon: fighting, grass, ground, steel, and water attacks. Alternately, you can take advantage of its resistances to bug, fire, flying, and ice damage to chip away at its health without making it faint. As a part of your team, Stonjourner brings strong base HP, defense, attack stats, and of course some stone type damage, although the real key to its value (as with so many Pokémon) is in its ability. Power Spot, which reads, “just being next to this Pokémon powers up moves,” buffs the attack power of all allied Pokémon by a whopping 30%. This means that even without sending Stonjourner out into battle, it can still have a huge impact on the outcome. Stonjourner doesn’t have any evolutions in Scarlet and Violet.