How legendary crafting works in Fallout 76

When you’re looking to use some of the best items in Fallout 76, you may want to tackle some of the hardest Public Events and quests in the game. Many of these activities normally require a small group to work together to complete them. But when you’re leveling up and becoming stronger in the game, it’s sometimes better to rely on crafting weapons, and the Steel Reign update introduced Legendary Crafting. If you want to craft legendary weapons and power armor, you’re going to need to acquire Legendary Cores and Legendary Modules.

Where to go for Legendary Crafting

When you’ve obtained all the parts, you need to craft your ideal weapon, enough Legendary Cores, and Legendary Modules, the next step is to find a Weapon or Armor Workbench to start the process. You can find these throughout Fallout 76, and you the option to have one set up at your C.A.M.P.

How Legendary Crafting works

When you’re ready to begin crafting at your desired workbench, open it up, go to the ‘Modify’ menu, and click on it. From there, you’ll be able to apply the Legendary Upgrades to any normal item that you’d like to transform into a legendary piece of equipment. You can always craft a specific weapon or armor piece before going to the ‘modify’ menu if you don’t already have something you wish to upgrade.

By applying the Legendary Upgrade to the item, there’s a chance for one, two, or three legendary attributes to be attached to the weapon. In addition, you have a better chance of giving your equipment more attributes based on the tier of Legendary Upgrade. More often than not, you’re going to want to use a three-star Legendary Upgrade on an item to improve it, giving you the best chance of rolling three legendary attributes for that item.

You can reapply any tiered Legendary Upgrade to your equipment that already has become a legendary item. This is essentially rerolling it, giving it new stats that could benefit or make it less desirable, depending on what’s already been applied to it. You can reroll your Legendary Weapons or Armor as many times as you want.

The real key to this process is farming the Legendary Cores and Modules you’re going to need to create these items. We’ve already listed out some tips to make it easier for you to farm Legendary Cores, which typically drop during Public Events. You’ll want to work together with other players to receive the best rewards.