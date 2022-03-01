Where to find Testu’s Rise tower in Elden Ring

There are several towers you’ll need to find in Elden Ring if you want to unlock the various Memory Stones to expand your Memory slots. The more of these slots you have gained on your character, the more spells and powerful magic you can use without swapping them out. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find one of these towers, Testu’s Rise, in Elden Ring.

You’ll be searching for this tower in Liurnia. You can find it to the north of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. You need to go past the island of the Academy and directly north of it. From there, you can find Testu’s Rise tower at the center of Sorcerer’s Isle, where there should be a site of grace for you to utilize and fast travel back to this point at any time.

When you arrive, similar to the other towers you’ve found in Elden Ring, there will be a barrier blocking the entryway. You’ll need to interact with the statue to find the three wise beasts in this location to unlock the door. Although, unlike the other three wise beasts, you had to find other towers, there will also be skeletons attempting to attack while you perform this activity.