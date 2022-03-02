Where to find the Abandoned Cave in Elden Ring

The Abandoned Cave is a secret location you can find in Elden Ring. Inside, you’ll find plenty of Scarlot Rot to make your adventure dangerous, and we highly recommend making sure you head in with plenty of preparation. However, it’s important to note there’s a powerful prize awaiting you should be able to brave the cave and defeat the bosses protecting it. In this guide, we cover where you can find the Abandoned Cave in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way to the Caelid region and find the Smoldering Wall site of grace. This site of grace is to the south of the region’s telescope, to the south of Caelum Ruins and the Caelum Ruins site of grace. When you arrive, face east, and make your way over to that direction until you reach a ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find multiple branches reaching out from your side of the rocks that you can jump down on. Now, follow them and make it to the other side while on the branches. There, you’ll find the entrance to the Abandoned Cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside, you’ll find a site of grace that you can use to fast travel to the location whenever you want to revisit it. The real prize will be defeating the bosses of this location and earning the Gold Scarab talisman, increasing the number of Runes you earn after defeating enemies.