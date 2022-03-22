Where to find the Alabaster Lord’s Sword in Elden Ring

You may have come across the Alabaster Lords during your journey across the Lands Between. These tall humanoid enemies use intimidating gravity magic that can push and pull you as well as launch meteors at you. Each time you defeat one, you get a spell. One of them drops you its sword and it is pretty powerful. The weapon art, Alabaster Lord’s Pull, creates a gravity well that pulls enemies toward you. If you want to become the lord of gravity, here is where you can find the Alabaster Lord’s Sword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this sword, you first need to make your way to the Lake of Rot. This area is to the south of Nokstella. You will automatically go to Nokstella as part of Ranni’s quest or you can go there by taking the coffin down the waterfall from Deeproot Depths. Once there, make your way to the elevator near the Nokstella, Eternal City Site of Grace. When you reach the Lake of Rot, you will need to traverse the area. Be sure to have some Preserving Boluses to help you avoid getting hurt by Scarlet Rot.

From the Site of Grace near the lake’s edge, head southwest. Make sure to stop and press the pressure plates next to the obelisks along the way. This will make safe platforms appear for you to walk on. Keep going until you reach the area with the columns. Once there, locate the obelisk on the other side of them. Press the pressure plate next to the obelisk to make a large platform lift you up to the platforms above. When you set foot on the upper platform, an Alabaster Lord will appear. Defeat him to obtain the Alabaster Lord’s Sword.