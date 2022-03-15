Where to find the Arrow’s Reach talisman in Elden Ring

Archer builds are more viable in Elden Ring than they ever were in FromSoftware’s Souls games. If you’re looking to play as an archer, there are quite a few items you can pick up to bolster your ranged capabilities. One of these is the Arrow’s Reach talisman, which does exactly what it sounds like it would: It increases the effective range of arrows shot from your bow. Luckily, you can find it pretty soon after first stepping foot into The Lands Between.

While in Limgrave, you’ll go through Stormgate while journeying towards Stormveil Castle. After passing through Stormgate, head south to find Stormhill Evergaol. Then, head just northeast of the Evergaol; the talisman is located in this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should see a tower with a doorway leading to a platform overlooking Stormgate. Head through here and dispatch the three guards inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the overlooking platform, you’ll find a chest containing the talisman. It’s now yours to claim. Given that the Bandit and Samurai starting classes both start with bows, you’ll want to pick this talisman up if you chose either of those classes. Improving your ability to take out enemies from afar is never a bad thing, especially in a game like Elden Ring, where later-game enemies can one-shot if you make one wrong move while up close and personal.