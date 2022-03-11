Where to find the Ash of War: Blood Tax in Elden Ring

There are several Ashes of War you can find and utilize in Elden Ring. These will augment your weapons to give you an additional edge in combat, giving you the chance to customize your arsenal against the many foes you’ll battle against throughout the game. One of the more notable ones is the Ash of War: Blood Tax. In this guide, we’ll detail where you need to go to find the Ash of War: Blood Tax in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to work your way through the White-Faced Varré quest, which will have you invading other players and soaking a piece of cloth in Maiden’s blood. Once you’ve done that and returned to Varré, you’ll receive the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. You need to use this Medal to transport yourself to Mohgwyn Palace, where you’ll find Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon arriving, you’ll want to head to the east into the blood-filled fields, where you’ll find multiple enemies awaiting you. Your goal to reach the Ash of War: Blood Tax is to navigate through this dangerous area and reach the back area, where there will be a hole carved into the side of a hill. Inside, you’ll find the Ash of War Scarab, and upon defeating it, you’ll receive the Blood Tax ability.