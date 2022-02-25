Where to find the Axe Talisman in Elden Ring

There are multiple Talisman you can find in Elden Ring to aid you in your journey, and these items are hidden all over the place. A Talisman will enhance certain aspects of your character. For those who frequently use charge attacks, you’ll want to find the Axe Talisman, as it directly boosts your charge attack abilities. In this guide, we cover where you’ll need to go to find it.

You’ll be able to find the Axe Talisman by visiting the Mistwood Ruins, which are in the Limgrave east region of the game. You’ll need to head directly east of Limgrave, to the south of Mistwood Outskirts site of grace. The Mistwood Ruins will be in the forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, you’ll want to look for the entrance of an underground basement to go underneath the ruins. However, in our experience, this location is guarded by a giant bear. When we arrived here, we were playing at night, and the bear was sleeping at the time. If you go during this time, you can try to sneak past the bear to dive into the basement. The bear is too large to follow you down. When you reach the bottom, you’ll find the Axe Talisman inside a chest.