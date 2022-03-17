Where to find the Barrier of Gold incantation in Elden Ring

One of the incantations of Erdtree Worship is the Barrier of Gold. This incantation is great for those who have a hard time dealing with magic because it greatly increases your magic damage negation for you and all nearby allies. This incantation also has a special feature that allows you to delay its activation until all your allies are around by simply holding in the button to cast it. Here is where you can find the Barrier of Gold incantation in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do to obtain this incantation is make your way into the capital city in Altus Plateau. This is done by obtaining two Great Runes and defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel boss that blocks your path into the capital. You can obtain Great Runes from Godrick, Rykard, and Radahn before heading into the capital.

Once you are inside the capital, make your way down to the wing of the dragon statue. Climb the statue to reach the West Rampart Site of Grace. From there, climb the tree roots to reach the boss fight against Godfrey. After defeating Godfrey, leave the boss arena using the elevator. This will take you back down to the city. At the bottom, follow the path. You will see the footprints of an invisible beetle. Follow it, being careful to either avoid or defeat the Crucible Knight along the way. Destroy the invisible beetle and it will drop the Barrier of Gold incantation.