Where to find the Beast Eye and how to use it in Elden Ring

As is the case in many of FromSoftware’s titles, there are some very useful items you can obtain in Elden Ring that you might miss out on if you don’t talk to the right NPC. One such item is the Beast Eye, a key item that will come in handy when hunting down Deathroot. Here’s how to obtain the Beast Eye, and how this strange object works.

You’ll get the Beast Eye upon giving Gurranq a Deathroot for the first time. To get to Gurranq, you’ll first need to obtain a Deathroot, which can be found on any of the Tibia Mariners found throughout the game. You can also obtain one inside of the Deathtouched Catacombs. Once you have a Deathroot, go to see D, Hunter of the Dead, who will either be located on the road west of Summonwater Village, or inside the Roundtable Hold; he’ll move to the latter location after speaking with him once. He’ll tell you to go meet Gurranq, and mark a Sending Gate on your map that you can use to teleport to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After interacting with the gate, you’ll be just outside of a set of double doors that lead to Gurranq. Give him the Deathroot, and he’ll award you the Beast Eye.

How to use the Beast Eye

The Beast Eye is a passive item that will let you know when you’re near Deathroot. If you’re close enough to a Tibea Mariner, you’ll get an on-screen message letting you know that the Beast Eye is quivering. When this happens, be extra mindful of your surroundings. You’ll want to collect as much Deathroot as you can, as Gurranq gives you some pretty valuable Incantations in exchange for it.