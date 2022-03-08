Where to find the Bloodhound Claws in Elden Ring

After dealing with the Bloodhound Knights for a while, it feels nice to collect their armor and weapons. One of the weapons you can get of theirs is the Bloodhound Claws. This deadly set of claws can inflict a lot of bleed damage against your opponent very quickly, leading to them being defeated before you even break a sweat. The ability, Bloodhound’s Step, is like the Quick-Step ability but it allows you to briefly turn invisible while you move. Here is how you can get your hands on the Bloodhound Claws in Elden Ring.

To obtain the Bloodhound Claws, you first need to make your way over to Volcano Manor. This area is in the Altus Plateau, north of Liurnia. You can access this area by traveling through the mountainous dungeons or by taking the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Upon reaching Volcano Manor, you will need to locate the illusory wall within its halls. This is not easily done considering the fact that you cannot swing your weapon while inside the manor. Head down the hallway and enter the first room on the right. In the back right corner, press the attack button to make the wall disappear. Follow the pathway that opens up until you come across a Bloodhound Knight. Be sure to bring a torch to make things easier to see. You will need to defeat the Bloodhound Knight to obtain the claws.