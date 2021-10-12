Where to find the Book of the Forgotten in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2, giving players several weeks of Halloween-themed activities and rewards to earn. During the Season of the Lost, the Festival of the Lost will be running from October 12 to November 2. There are a handful of new additions to this year’s Festival, including the Book of the Forgotten. The book is full of lore that you’ll have to unlock during the event, and you’ll be placing Spectral Pages into it to create Manifested Pages, accessing the lore. In this guide, we’re going to show you the exact location you can find the Book of the Forgotten in Destiny 2.

You should find the Book of the Forgotten right next to Eva in the tower. It’ll be to the right of her, and you’ll be able to access this whenever you return with enough Spectral Pages to access the next Manifested Page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be visiting the Book of the Forgotten pretty often throughout the event. The more Spectral Pages you earn from completing Haunted Lost Sectors, the more Manifested Pages you receive to unlock the lore hidden within the book. Make sure you’re wearing your favorite Festival of the Lost mask throughout these events to earn candy and bring them back to Eva in the tower.