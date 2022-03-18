Where to find the Briars of Sin sorcery in Elden Ring

The Briars of Sin sorcery is one of the most reviled by Raya Lucaria Academy since it was discovered by exiled criminals. This spell requires you to sacrifice your own blood to cast it, but it also heavily damages those who are unlucky enough to be caught in the swirl of thorns that you summon forth. Tear your enemies asunder with this unholy spell. Here is where you can find the Briars of Sin sorcery in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get this sorcery, you first need to make your way north to Liurnia. This is the region just north of Limgrave. To get there, you can either go through Stormveil Castle and defeat both Margit and Godrick or you can go around Stormveil Castle by traveling along the cliffs to the east near the broken bridge. Both ways will bring you to the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace.

From the beginning of the area, travel northeast by hopping down the cliffs using the tombstones. Follow the path on the eastern side of Liurnia to the north where you will find the Artist’s Shack. South of the shack, you will find an enemy encampment with Fire Monks inside. Just south of that, you will see a lone enemy near some Fire Slugs. While it may not seem like anything special, killing this enemy will get you the Briars of Sin sorcery. Just make sure to avoid enemies from the encampment if you are underleveled. They can easily end your journey if you aren’t prepared to deal with them.