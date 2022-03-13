Where to find the Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring

Perhaps the most useful tool a magic-user can get their hands on is the Cerulean Hidden Tear. A physick mixed with this tear allows you to have unlimited FP for a short period of time. This period of time is around 10 seconds, but that is more than enough time to deal out some major damage if you make your build right. Here is where you can find the Cerulean Hidden Tear in Elden Ring.

To obtain this item, you will need to make your way to the Minor Erdtree near Volcano Manor. To reach this area, you will first need to find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion to use the Grand Lift of Dectus or make your way through the dungeons that connect Mt. Gelmir to Liurnia. Once you reach Altus Plateau/Mt. Gelmir, make your way east and loop around the area to head back west from the north.

Make your way up through the mountains to where Volcano Manor is. When you reach the manor, take the pathway underneath the one leading up to the manor. You will see a path nearby that goes under it and leads to a Site of Grace. From the Road of Iniquity Site of Grace, head down the hill to the Minor Erdtree. Be careful because an Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss will appear when you get close to the tree. Defeat the boss and you will receive the tear.