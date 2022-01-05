Where to find the Chica Magnet in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

There are plenty of collectibles that you can find scattered about the pizzaplex in FNAF: Security Breach. One of these collectibles is the Chica Magnet that is hidden within the atrium. Before you can get your hands on this item, you will first need to get the proper security clearance. Here is where you can find the Chica Magnet in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this collectible, you will first need to get a level five security clearance. This can be obtained by entering the office in Gator Golf or Fazer Blast. Once you get the Party Pass, you will be allowed to enter one of these areas. Once you obtain the correct security clearance, make your way to the second floor of the atrium and look for the door near Gator Golf with the Sodaroni sign above them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the doors and follow the hallway until you reach the next door. Go through the door and you will find the Let’s Eat Bakery. There will be multiple security bots in this area so stay on your toes. Make your way to the other side of the room. Do not go inside the bakery. Follow the left wall until you find the food stand with the sign labeled ‘Chica’s Cakes.’ Behind the food stand is where you will find the present containing the Chica Magnet.