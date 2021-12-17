Where to find the Chica Name Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Clothing is one of the many types of collectibles you can find throughout Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. The Chica Name Shirt is one of the pieces of clothing you might find early on. This piece of clothing is found near the beginning of the game. Here is where you can find the Chica Name Shirt in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the start of the game, your goal will be to make it to the main entrance so you can escape. After dodging a few animatronics and learning the basics of the game, you will make it to the main entrance only to have it get locked before you can escape. It’s time to find another way out if you can.

After making it to the main entrance, you will need to grab the Entry Pass on the far side where the stand is. Use the Entry Pass to get through the gates. After getting through the gates, make your way across the room over to the elevator. There is some construction going on around it. You can find the present containing the shirt under the ladder on the left side of the elevator.