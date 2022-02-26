Where to find the Chrysalids’ Memento in Elden Ring

The Chrysalids’ Memento is a key item you can find in Elden Ring. It’s a mysterious item that does not provide too much context about its purpose, but it is important to someone in the game. Finding it can be challenging, and you might miss it if you run around a location. In this guide, we cover where you can find the Crysalids’ Memento and its intended purpose in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to explore the Stormveil Castle, which you can access after you’ve defeated Margit, the Fell Omen. When you reach this Castle, you’ll need to advance through it and make it inside the interior. Eventually, you’ll reach a site of grace called Rampart Tower. At this point, run past the Stormhawks throwing barrels at you, jump down the way, and run past the night and the guard with a large staff. When you reach that building, you’ll find a large spider-like creature crawling around. You can choose to fight it, or can slink away, and in the doors behind it, there will be a room full of bodies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two dogs inside this room. Take them out, and on top of the bodies is an item. Grab the item, and it will be the Chrysalids’ Memento. You’ll need to bring this to Roderika, the woman you met outside Stormveil you who gave you the Ashes of Jellyfish.